Goldberg is reflecting on his complicated history with Triple H.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside (see video below), the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on his 2003 run with WWE and discussed the tension that existed between himself and Triple H at the time. According to Goldberg, the two stars had significant issues before he arrived in the company, making his transition into WWE far from ideal.

“It was different at the time, because he and I couldn’t stand each other. We were both represented by the same agent, and we had a confrontation prior to me going to the WWE, and then, oh, by the way, he was married to Vince McMahon’s daughter, so I mean it was kind of like me walking into an unwinnable situation.”

Goldberg’s WWE run during that period featured a high-profile rivalry with Triple H, with the two eventually meeting in several notable matches. Despite their differences at the time, Goldberg said their relationship has improved considerably over the years.

“I think business prevailed, and truthfully, at the end of the day, he’s a good guy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldberg reflected on some of the biggest opponents of his legendary career and singled out Brock Lesnar as his greatest rival inside the squared circle.

Goldberg explained that the chemistry between the two powerhouse performers created a unique dynamic that few others could match.

“The dynamic of having two absolute monsters in the ring together, I was more excited than anyone, because he was a guy that could take it if I hit him.”

Goldberg and Lesnar famously shared the ring multiple times across WWE, including their memorable encounters at WrestleMania 20, Survivor Series 2016, and WrestleMania 33, helping establish one of the most unique heavyweight rivalries of the modern era.