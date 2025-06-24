New challengers await The New Day.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce made it official – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will put their WWE World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The championship clash is set for next week’s edition of RAW.

Adam Pearce le dice al New Day que la semana que viene defenderán sus títulos ante Finn Bálor y JD McDonagh. A TRABAJAR #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xhVEsz9mgs — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 24, 2025

Goldberg is gearing up for his final showdown, set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he’ll challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the Hall of Famer sat down with Michael Cole and didn’t hold back. Reflecting on GUNTHER’s actions at WWE Bad Blood, Goldberg said he felt disrespected and made it clear he’s coming for payback. He said,

“I’m going to beat the f**k out of him!”