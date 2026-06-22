Goldberg had nothing but praise for wrestling legend Meng (also known as Haku) during a recent appearance on Going Ringside, calling him one of his biggest mentors while also pushing back on the longtime narrative that the feared star intimidated everyone he worked with.

When asked about facing Meng early in his career, Goldberg immediately made it clear how much respect he had for the former WCW and WWE standout.

“Meng was an idol of mine and Meng was one of my biggest mentors.”

When the interviewer followed up by asking if Meng truly served as a mentor, Goldberg didn’t hesitate.

“Thousand percent. Absolutely.”

Goldberg explained that Meng’s influence extended far beyond what he did inside the ring.

“How could you not look at a guy like Meng, both in and outside of the ring, and not think that he could be an unbelievable person to follow in their footsteps?”

The conversation then turned to Meng’s infamous reputation as one of the toughest men in wrestling history. Asked if it was scary to work with him, Goldberg delivered a characteristically confident response.

“You know who I am, right? You know what I’ve done? No one on the planet scares me.”

“I hate to break it to you and everybody else, but no, Meng never scared me.”

Instead, Goldberg said his feelings were rooted in admiration and appreciation.

“I just greatly appreciated everything that he did, most of all the person that he was, the human being that he was outside of the ring, inside the ring.”

Goldberg also explained that once the bell rang, his mentality never changed regardless of who was standing across from him.

“It’s like you hear a whistle in a football game. I put my helmet on, when I hit that last strap, it’s all go. So, it didn’t matter who I was in there against.”

“It was awesome because he was up here as far as physicality is concerned, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

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