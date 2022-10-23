The WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made an appearance on The Apprentice in 2010 among celebrities, including Sharon Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, and Michael Johnson.

As the judge of the contestants’ progress, Donald Trump was a regular on the program.

Speaking on The Untold Stories with Roman Atwood, Goldberg reflected on his appearance on the show

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine.” “He was a piece of work, man, I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero… You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.”

