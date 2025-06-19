WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared on The National Football Show with Dan Sileo and discussed his upcoming match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Goldberg said he feels privileged to share the ring with GUNTHER, especially at this stage in his career.

“Who I am to him (GUNTHER) is an old man — is a 58-year-old guy who is hobbled and not like he used to be and he believes that even at my peak, he could have taken me which is absolutely laughable,” Goldberg said. “But, I mean… he’s a formidable opponent. He’s the World Heavyweight Champion. I remember meeting him years ago right when he broke in and the guy had a shooting star up his ass at that point and I knew he was gonna be destined for big things and hey, it’s an honor for me to get in the ring with him…”

Goldberg also made it clear he isn’t satisfied with how his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022 ended.

“Because I ain’t freaking going out the way I went out. Period, end of story,” he said. “So at 58 years old, if I have to go in there hobbled, if I have to go in there 30 pounds lighter, I don’t give a sh*t…”

He admitted the return is a risk to his legacy, but said the chance to have his son Gage see him perform again is a driving force.

Goldberg also responded to Bully Ray’s recent criticism on Busted Open Radio, where Bully questioned the logic behind Goldberg receiving a title match upon returning.

“I was 176-0. I don’t have to stand in freakin’ line… So Bully Ray can bite me,” Goldberg said. “But everybody’s got an opinion, and Bully Ray has a podcast that’s about wrestling, and so you’re obviously gonna chime in and give your two cents and I love him to death and I respect his opinion. But his opinion is like an assh*le and everybody’s got one.”

