Bill Goldberg didn’t leave his retirement match unscathed.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his latest Car Cast podcast about suffering a broken hand during his final in-ring showdown against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month in Atlanta, GA.

“You can’t really tell but, my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match, and I think today’s the first day I can see veins back in my hand,” Goldberg said. “It’s not nearly as swollen as it was. That and [my] shoulder didn’t hurt, neck didn’t hurt. My knee isn’t worse.”

Also during his official podcast, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the reaction to his many complaints about the way WWE handled his final appearance in the ring during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“All I hear is people complaining about me complaining and not many have reached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life at 58 years old,” he said. “Now, I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable. I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor, and I couldn’t have done it without him. Your limitations are yourself and your dance partner, and he made it happen so, it was awesome. I had a good time.”

Additionally, Goldberg touched on the NBC and Peacock feed cutting his post-match speech short.

“It might as well been a conspiracy because you had six months to plan for it,” Goldberg said. “Also, I knew to an extent that was gonna happen because they were silently pushing the social side of it because obviously, you keep people with a cliffhanger on national television and then say that the rest of the speech with be blistered on social media and it’s gonna drive traffic if people care about what it is, and so I knew at some point — but I thought in two minutes, it was gonna go to that, and it didn’t… It went somewhere… It’s bullsh*t, so, I mean, you know, I’ll get into more in about a week.”

