Bill Goldberg isn’t happy.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend joined Ariel Helwani on his show on Tuesday for an in-depth interview, during which he reflected on his retirement match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend in Atlanta, GA.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend reacted to his retirement speech being cut off at the end of the show, his retirement match only being announced three weeks in advance, why he’s ‘so pissed off’ at how he went out, as well as how he would’ve preferred the match to take place on a WWE premium live event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his retirement speech at the end of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event being cut off: “I’m not saying it was done on purpose, by any stretch of imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. They wouldn’t do that to Taker right? They’re not gonna do that to Cena, Cena’s gone around the world doing his retirement thing. Mine was just a World Heavyweight Championship match. And to be honest, I’m gonna catch hell for this…I don’t care, I’ve had World Heavyweight matches all the time, that doesn’t do anything for me — It just felt a little eh to me.”

On his retirement match only being announced with three weeks notice: “I would have loved for them to announce it in January and have a build up to it and do something like that, that I thought I was maybe worthy of my career, but let’s just say they chose to do it with three weeks notice.”

On why he’s ‘so pissed off’ at the way he went out: “Let’s just say I’m pissed off at the way I went out. I put so much into it and I don’t feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I’ve accomplished.”

On if he would’ve preferred his retirement match to be on a premium live event: “100%. Yeah, absolutely. They cut me off in freakin’ 20 seconds with the microphone in my hand for god sakes. I got 2 weeks before I can really spill the beans and make my feelings known about the entire rundown from the inception of the idea to its delivery. It was a little less than to be desired.”