– “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared as a guest on this week’s Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, during which he discussed his preparations for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41. Big E. also stopped by for an appearance on the program.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Tuesday morning with the release of The Undertaker vs. CM Punk from WrestleMania 29, which comes in at number 23 on the list.

– Goldberg spoke about considering himself to be a “Vince McMahon guy” when asked if he ever saw a day Vince wouldn’t be running WWE during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“No, no, not at all,” he said. “Never. I never would have imagined that. It must have been something pretty gnarly to get him out of that role. I’m not going to get into it by any stretch. It’s all an opinion, and I don’t give opinions. You base everything on fact and people are judged by facts and you go on. All I can say is Vince was always wonderful to me, other than not giving me my retirement match, but he couldn’t because he wasn’t part of the organization anymore.”

Goldberg continued, “You got your Vince guys and your guys who weren’t Vince guys. I like to think that I was a Vince guy. You treat people how you want to be treated, and he always treated me with respect, so I tried to show him the same. If you’re ever trying to get some kind of bad news from me about Vince and that situation, I can’t give it. I never thought there would be a day I would be alive or he’d be alive that he wasn’t leading the charge.”

