WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg joined today’s edition of The Bump to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including how many matches he has left on his contract, who he thinks can dethrone Roman Reigns, and how much he appreciates his fans. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t have any matches left on his contract:

“Well, I don’t have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia.”

Who he thinks can dethrone Roman Reigns:

“I think there are a number of superstars that are capable of dethroning him, most definitely. It’s got to be the right time, the right place, and it has to be one-on-one. That’s tough because nowadays with The Usos, he’s got a built-in bodyguard system working out pretty well for him. I think Brock most definitely has the opportunity to do it when he comes back. Like I said, I think there a number of people on the card right now on both shows, both programs, that have the potential to beat him, but everything’s gotta fall into place. He’s very dominant, we’ve seen that over the past year or longer. It’s gonna take that special person to come out and dethrone him. I think there are a couple people that are more than capable of doing it.”

How much he appreciates his fans:

“It’s been a long road, no question about it. To the fans, you mean everything to me. The young ones, the old ones, the in-between ones, the guys, the girls, the blacks, the green, I don’t care who you are. I couldn’t be who I am without you. I will be forever grateful for the rest of my days. My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I’ve got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I’m not gonna be living in there the rest of my life, preparing for what’s next, you’re crazy.”

