Goldberg says he is extremely proud of Roman Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the Tribal Chief during his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, where he reflected on the Tribal Chief’s journey from a pet project to the top heel in the industry. Check out Goldberg’s full thoughts on Reigns, as well as his advocate Paul Heyman, in the highlights below.

Says he is incredibly proud of Roman Reigns:

I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.

Gives Paul Heyman his flowers:

Paul’s amazing. It’s hard to believe that one person could have such a tremendous effect on the business, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, but that’s Paul Heyman. He’s a gem; he really is. He knows the craft up and down, inside and out. I’m greatly appreciative to have been part of his plan.

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldberg spoke about a potential in-ring return, and how he believes WWE owes him that. You can read about that here.