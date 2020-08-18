Goldberg Says He Still Has Matches Left on His WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg says he still has time left on his WWE contract.
Goldberg recently appeared on The Pop Culture Show and revealed details on his WWE contract. He noted that he’s under contract to WWE for the next two years, through 2022 – 2023. The contract includes two matches per year.
“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, ’23,” Goldberg revealed. “I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances.
“But I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would’ve imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.”
Goldberg has been away from WWE since dropping the Universal Title to current champion Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 in April. There is no word yet on when he will be back, but he’s already wrestled his two matches for 2020 – the loss to Strowman and the title win over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown before that, in February.
As noted earlier this week at this link, Dolph Ziggler recently tweeted and said he wants a rematch with Goldberg after losing their singles match at the 2019 SummerSlam event.
Stay tuned for updates.
(H/T to Fightful)
