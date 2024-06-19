Bill Goldberg is aiming to have one final matchup before retiring.

The WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. The master of the Jackhammer says that he would love to get in the ring one last time, but clarifies that he can’t do anything until he gets his torn rotator cuff fixed.

Oh man, I’d love to, dude, 100%. But I have to get my torn rotator cuff taken care of finally because…we all live with these injuries, right, and I’ll come out and say it, when I came back with Brock [Lesnar], and nobody ever knew this, that first night in Denver, I blew my rotator cuff completely, and I never told anybody about it. I kept working through it because you work sparingly, once, twice a year. So I can crescendo and I can get as strong as I can. I ain’t doing shit until I get that done, and that’s hopefully coming up. I’m doing stem cells here soon, and then I’m gonna see if surgery’s needed. But yeah, man. I’d love to have one more match. You know how it is. Vince and I spoke about it, and he gave me his word, but all that stuff happened. Hey, man, I don’t hold grudges. Vince gave me so many opportunities, man. I’ll be forever grateful. But yeah, I would absolutely love to have that final match, I would. Am I good not having it? Yeah, I’m fine with it. But it’d be neat to have it.

Goldberg’s last matchup was against Roman Reigns in 2022.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)