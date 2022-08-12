Bret Hart has made it clear that he is still upset with Goldberg for the career-ending concussion he suffered when Goldberg kicked him in the head at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Goldberg commented on Hart continuing to publicly criticize him and how he’s tired of apologizing.

“Yeah, but I get it. I mean, I understand to a point. But I’m like yeah, 100%. Bret Hart is still up here, man. He’s an idol to anybody and everybody who would have ever been in this business. I’m a human being like everybody else. There was absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever. None. Zero. So does it bother me? Yeah. I’ll take it to my grave. But also, I gotta say, man. I am kinda at a turning point. I am done saying I’m sorry. I have said it a million times. I am not gonna continue to tear myself down. I’m done. I said I’m sorry. If he can’t accept my apology, it is what it is. You gotta move on. And I’ve moved on. So I won’t be breaching this subject too much more.”

