Goldberg isn’t done yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion recently appeared on 93.7 The Ticket, where he discussed his free agency and what he sees next for his already prestigious career, which includes rumors of a potential jump to AEW.

I’ll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason for these rumors is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn’t come to fruition to them, therefore… You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done, period, end of story. When somebody tells me that, I kinda like to fight against it [laughs]. I like to do things my own way and I go out on my own way.

The last time Goldberg competed for WWE was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, a match that Goldberg certainly does not consider his last.

I certainly don’t go out, you know, under Roman Reigns three weeks after I’ve had COVID and agreed to a match. If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that’s a possibility. Hey, I’m a businessman and I’m fortunately in the position where I firmly believe that I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff and until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up.

Staying on the subject, Goldberg states that a self-promoted four city world tour is also an option.

Anything and everything is an option and I’m very much so leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four city world tour. Let the rumor mill start up after that.

AEW President Tony Khan did state that he was keeping an eye on Goldberg’s free agency status. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)