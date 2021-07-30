WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently joined the CarCast Show to discuss his upcoming SummerSlam WWE title matchup against Bobby Lashley, where the former two-time Universal champion stated that he’s really looking forward to stepping in the ring with the Almighty One. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE gave him 8 weeks to prepare:

“This time they gave me eight weeks so Lashley’s gonna be pissed off about that one because I’ll be doubly ready this time. I’m actually looking forward to it man. I’ve been…we’ve talked in the past and it’s been like drudgery and I’ve been b**ching and moaning all the time and I’m still b**ching and moaning. I got a smile on my face because I know I’m more prepared than I was last time.”

Says he’s really looking forward to facing Lashley:

“I would say it helps exponentially, no question about that. I’m actually looking forward to it. It’s like putting time in at the track and being able to test actually before you have to go out and race.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)