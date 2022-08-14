WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss the first time he ever met with Vince McMahon following his dominant run in WCW, and how his first year under the WWE banner was quite stressful as he felt as if he had a target on his back. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his first meeting with Vince was not warm and fuzzy:

“It was not warm and fuzzy by any stretch of the imagination. No, it was not. The first year that I was at the WWE from what I can remember was one of the most stressful years of my entire life.”

Says he felt like an enemy walking in the locker room:

“And like I say, some of the things may have been fabricated in my own mind to lobotomize me but I felt as though I was still the enemy walking in the locker room. You know, everybody going What the hell is this guy doing here? And I’ve always felt like an outsider but never as much as I did then.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)