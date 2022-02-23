WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including what he thinks of other stars using the spear, and recalls working house show main events with the Big Show. Highlights from the interview are below.

On other stars using the spear:

“About 15 to 20 superstars at WWE use it, and I used to hate it, but now I like it. I like it because you see them do it, and then you see the master do it. And there’s a huge difference. And if I like you, I’ll let you live through it. If I don’t like you, I’ll put my head right in the middle of your chest and you’ll be in the hospital. So that was the allure of my character. And it was also like throwing Romans to the lions. You had to sit at the edge of your seat because you had no idea what was gonna happen. And you knew it was gonna happen quickly, but you had to focus and you had to be attentive of what was going on because you’d miss it.”

Talks working main event house shows with The Big Show:

“Paul Wight, the Big Show, and I used to travel around the country doing main event house shows. I’d beat him before the bell rang, and people were on their feet. All they wanted to see was me pick up a 525-pound guy.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)