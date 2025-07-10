Bill Goldberg has taken down countless opponents with his devastating spear, but he believes he’s not the only one who should be known for it — and not necessarily by choice.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Goldberg claimed WWE intentionally gave the move to other Superstars to diminish the impact of his own version. He said,

“Let’s just talk about the reason why everybody started doing the spear at WWE. I mean, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out, right? Let’s be perfectly honest — they did it to make mine look bad, or at least to downplay it.”

Despite his frustration, Goldberg made it clear that there’s one current WWE Superstar he’s okay with using the move – Bron Breakker. He said,

“I had the conversation last night with Bron and I told him my feelings on it. I think, a thousand percent, he’s the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I’m going to catch a lot of hell for that, but I don’t care — that’s the truth. It is what it is.”

Goldberg still sees himself as the king of the spear, but named Bron Breakker, Edge, Rhino, and Roman Reigns as those who round out his personal top five.

MJF has already achieved a great deal in his wrestling career — but is the former AEW World Champion already Hall of Fame worthy?

On a recent episode of “The Masked Man Show” podcast, MJF made his case for induction at just 29 years old. He stated,

“I’m 29 years old. I’m a freak. I’m a young genius. I’m the most complete professional wrestler the sport has probably ever seen. And the coolest thing is, I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career and I’m not even 30 yet.

“And I’ve only wrestled outside of WWE. When you look at the names who became household names without ever stepping foot in that monopoly—it’s a short list. I can’t even leave my house without getting mobbed.”

Later in the interview, MJF emphasized how rare it is to reach his level of stardom without the weekly exposure that comes from WWE’s RAW or SmackDown.

MJF is set to compete at this weekend’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view event event, where he’ll go one-on-one with Mistico.