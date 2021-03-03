The ‘Telegraph Herald’ caught up with Goldberg for an interview.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how hard it is to perform with virtual fans compared to having fans inside of the arena. His last match saw him drop a loss to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

“It’s very difficult, but character-wise, I’m just focused in on who I’m wrestling. (Hulk) Hogan taught me years and years ago that facial expressions and looking to the crowd is as just as important, if not more important, than the actual match itself. When you take that out of it, for a guy such as myself who does limited things in the ring, it kind of makes it more difficult. But I go out and do my thing, do what’s asked of me, and I’m honored and privileged to still be a part of it and represent WWE.”