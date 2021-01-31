WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Fox Sports to hype this evening’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where the two-time Universal champion will be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE title. During the interview Goldberg would be asked about the fan criticism he received after defeating the Fiend last year, something he says doesn’t bother him since he doesn’t book the finishes.

You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I’m asked to go out and perform, and I don’t pass judgment on it. I don’t worry about a finish. I don’t worry about who’s winning. I don’t worry about who’s losing. At the end of the day, I’m there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I’m not a booker. I don’t make the decisions. I really don’t. I just come in and provide “that guy,” and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember.

