WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast where the former two-time Universal champion spoke about his feud with Bobby Lashley, and how he believes his son Gage might want to pursue pro-wrestling when he gets older. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his main goal is to be a role model for his son:

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my number one job right now is to be there as a role model for my son. I’m trying to continue the things that I have done in the past so that he sees how to go about obstacles. I’ve been thrown a number of obstacles in my way throughout my life, and in real time, I can show him how to deal with it.”

Says he really enjoyed working with Bobby Lashley:

“That’s one of the reasons why I came back. I didn’t have the appreciation for the business that I do now back in the day, and I wasn’t the giving individual nor was I a giving character. Your legacy is not necessarily predicated upon what everybody sees. It means a lot to me to be able to come back and do things like that. It’s my duty, my honor, and my privilege. As I said, I didn’t have the appreciation for it before but I do now. I love Bobby. I respect him to the nth degree. I greatly appreciate his trust in me to do what we did.”

Thinks it is possible that his son could wrestle:

“It is highly possible. Hopefully, that will be an option for him. I do believe that it’s inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports, the physicality of football, the physicality of playing catcher, and wrestling, they’re all the same. It’s all about opportunities. I mean, I want him to follow his dream. He’s already proven to me and everybody else that he’s already become a better baseball player than I ever can be. So I don’t want him to ever be compared against me because it’s not fair. He’s his own guy. I just want to be able to provide him opportunities and let him make his own choice, and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life. That’s what it’s all about, man. So yeah, I think it’s highly possible. Will the opportunity present itself? Only time will tell.”

