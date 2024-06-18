Bret Hart’s hatred of Bill Goldberg is back in the limelight.

The ‘Who Killed WCW?” documentary series on VICE saw The Hitman once again go after Goldberg for ending his career, something he blames the fellow Hall of Famer for dating back to their Starrcade 1999 matchup. Goldberg addressed these comments during his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, where he begs of Hart to just leave him alone.

The Bret Hart thing, it just saddens me as a human being. That’s all. First and foremost, I would never wish ill will upon any opponent or anyone like that. To have an accident like that happen and end someone’s career, especially someone who’s one of the best that ever was, 100%, it sucks. I’m not asking anybody to understand, I’m just saying, just leave me alone, dude.

The hosts ask Goldberg to confirm what he said in the documentary, which is that Hart knew the thrust kick was coming.

Yes sir, 100%. Put your hand up. Do whatever you gotta do. It is what it is. Come on, man. I love you, Bret. Don’t be such a prick. That’s all. Grow up,

Regardless of his apologies, Hart has continued to take jabs at Goldberg for years. Who do you side with? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

