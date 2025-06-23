WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is officially set to appear live on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, as confirmed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Sunday on social media.

Current plans call for Goldberg to be featured on every episode of Raw leading up to his highly anticipated retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 — with one exception.

At this time, Goldberg is not slated to appear on next week’s Raw, which takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, fans hoping for a rebuttal from CM Punk following John Cena’s pipe bomb-style promo may have to hold off a little longer.

As we noted earlier today, Punk is not currently factored into the script for tonight’s Raw, and the expectation is that any potential response will come during Friday Night SmackDown in Riyadh later this week.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)