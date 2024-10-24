Goldberg and GUNTHER nearly came to blows at the WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event that took place earlier this month in Atlanta, GA.

During a segment where Triple H introduced the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER interrupted and took aim at Goldberg, who was sitting in the front row with his family. After Goldberg jumped over the barricade, he was stopped by security before things between him and GUNTHER could get physical.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg had a strong message for GUNTHER – don’t talk sh*t!

The WWE legend said, “I took Wanda and Gage to an event in Atlanta. I was in Atlanta for some business, filming a TV show. WWE extended an invitation and we came and experienced it. I don’t know how many live events I’ve actually experienced in that situation. It was cool. It was a great invite. Gage had a weekend off. I should have known. I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me. In Atlanta, no less. We were having a great time.”

He added, “GUNTHER, I don’t want to make anything more of it than it was, but [groans]. You know me, I’m not going to sit there and let some dude talk sh*t. Period. End of story. What started out to be an innocent attendance of a pay-per-view turned out to being insulted by one of their current champions. I don’t care where we were, I would have done the same thing anywhere. It being Atlanta, my adopted hometown, I ain’t dead yet. As long as I’m breathing, don’t ever talk sh*t about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it. It was nothing more than that. Next question.”