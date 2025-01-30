At the very end of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a cryptic teaser for Vengeance Day aired. The teaser showed a color bar.

Pwinsider is reporting that the teaser has now been removed from the archived version of the show. The ‘Copyright 2025 WWE’ notice, which initially appeared on the teaser, now shows up as Bianca Belair and Naomi celebrating their victory.

Jackie Redmond isn’t interested in joining the commentary teams for WWE or the NHL.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Lightsweights Podcast,” Redmond was asked about potentially doing play-by-play for WWE and the NHL. She said,

“It’s just not my thing, to be honest. Play-by-play in hockey, first of all, it’s so fast. I have so much respect for everyone that does it. If I was going to do anything in hockey, I would want to do color [commentary], because that’s more kind of my vibe. But it’s just not something that I’ve ever really dreamt about doing or wanted to do. I love talking hockey. I love watching hockey. Calling hockey? I don’t know, man, it’s a lot of work, and it’s just not something that I’ve ever dreamt of doing,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for women that do it now, but I also am, like very much, the type of person. I’m not going to do something just because someone offers me the chance to do it. It has to come from a genuine place, otherwise I’m gonna fall flat on my face, I just can’t fake it. I just can’t. So, for me, play by play, just isn’t it.”

She continued, “Now, WWE commentating, I think it’s a different ball game. It’s a lot more storytelling. I think that could be interesting. I think it could be fun. I don’t know that they would ever be dumb enough to put me on commentary, but, I mean, it would be fun. I mean, you’d be hanging out with like Cole and Pat every week. That’d be so cool. But, yeah, I don’t know if I’m just cut out for that.”

During the latest edition of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg revealed that he’ll be getting some stem cell treatment prior to his retirement match with WWE. He said,

“I’m thinking, ‘I’m doing all of this sh*t for one night.’ I’m literally busting my ass. I’m up here in the garage, in the gym, every night. Granted, I don’t work out like I used to. It’s a 45-minute Jack LaLanne workout as opposed to the whole Goldberg days. I stretch for 45 minutes. I used to only stretch for ten (minutes), but now I have to stretch for an hour and ten because I’m so ancient. I have to crawl before I run. We all know I have a pretty screwed up shoulder. That’s my biggest concern getting into this retirement match. I remember six months ago, I couldn’t do anything. It’s all you baby steps. I have a decent amount of time to prep. The reality is, I could train as hard as I could up until a couple of weeks from now, and then I embark upon a journey to try and kickstart myself to get in the best shape possible, try to rehab as much as possible, so I can have a good base to build on. I’m going to go get stem cells.”