– The upcoming SyFy series Revival is set to premiere on June 12 at 10 PM ET. CM Punk has a role in the show, which is a murder mystery set in a town where the recently deceased come back to life and resume their normal routines as if nothing ever happened.

– Heads of State, the new action-comedy film starring John Cena as the President of the United States and Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister, will debut on Prime Video on July 2.

– Premiere Collectibles is now offering a limited edition, autographed version of Natalya’s upcoming memoir, available for pre-order while supplies last. You can pre-order it at PremiereCollectibles.com.

– WWE Hall of Fame legends The Bella Twins reveal their summer “bucket list” on the latest installment of their official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show.

– Goldberg’s son Gage continues to be by his side as he prepares for his upcoming in-ring return for his retirement match in WWE later in 2025.