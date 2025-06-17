For Dustin Rhodes, the Goldust chapter of his career is closed.

Rhodes has been a cornerstone of AEW since its inception, facing his brother Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing in 2019. Leading up to that match, Dustin officially laid the Goldust persona to rest — a character that brought him fame and acclaim during his WWE career.

Six years later, the landscape looks much different. Cody returned to WWE in 2022, capturing the WWE Championship and headlining four WrestleManias. Meanwhile, Dustin remains content in AEW.

Recently, a fan on Twitter pitched a fantasy trio featuring Goldust, Stardust (Cody’s former persona), and Lucha Libre AAA star Mr. Iguana. Dustin replied kindly but firmly, noting that while he appreciated the enthusiasm, the Goldust character is officially retired.

Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at 💯 https://t.co/ThPkrYN96F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 16, 2025

Ron Killings, better known to WWE fans as R-Truth, has been back in the spotlight since returning at Money in the Bank 2025, setting his sights on WWE Champion John Cena. Despite a long and successful career, Truth has never captured the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship — but could that change?

On a recent episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed the possibility of Killings becoming WWE World Champion and whether his age could stand in the way. He said,

“I don’t know if he becomes World Champion or not. I saw Booker’s comment and I agree — he’d make a great champion. The fans would believe it, absolutely. He’s what, 53? He looks fantastic. 53 used to be ancient — grandfathers and rocking chairs. Not anymore. The world’s changed. People are healthier longer, and Truth looks like he’s 28. No one even thinks about his age. He’s like Rey Mysterio — Rey’s gonna wrestle until he’s 185. I was 39 or 40 when I won the WWE Championship. That was considered old then. But the business has evolved. Nutrition, training, everything’s different now. Age is just a number. Like Satchel Paige said, ‘How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?’ That’s Truth. He’s timeless.”

Ron Killings will step into the ring once again with John Cena on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. While the WWE Championship won’t be at stake, the matchup continues to keep Truth in the main event conversation.

Bra and Panties matches may be a relic of wrestling’s past, but former TNA personality SoCal Val recently expressed her desire to see the controversial stipulation make a comeback.

Taking to Twitter, Val shared her perspective on reviving the match type, acknowledging that her opinion would likely spark debate among fans.

The last Bra and Panties match in WWE took place in 2007, with Melina defeating Candice Michelle on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

While once a regular fixture in women’s wrestling, the stipulation has since been widely criticized for its objectification of female talent—especially when male wrestlers were rarely placed in similarly sexualized scenarios.