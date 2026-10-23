Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend the MLW World Tag Team Championship against Glasgow Boys On Top in a Chicago Street Fight at Saturday Night SuperFight. The match was announced on the October 22 episode of Fusion, with the pay-per-view set for November 7 at Cicero Stadium.

According to MLW's official recap, the Good Brothers issued their response after Glasgow Boys On Top's attack on CJ Gallows. The champions delivered the announcement from outside CJ's hospital room as that storyline continued on Thursday's show.

PWInsider's updated lineup also lists Killer Kross defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Josh Bishop in a Last Man Standing match. Saturday Night SuperFight will air on VEEPS.