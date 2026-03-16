AJ Styles’ upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame has sparked discussion about who should have the honor of introducing him at the ceremony. For Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the answer is simple.

The trio shares a long history together that stretches back well before their time in WWE as members of The O.C. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were all prominent members of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where they helped elevate the faction into one of the most influential groups in modern wrestling.

Speaking on their “Talk’N Shop” podcast, Gallows made it clear that he believes he and Anderson would be the most fitting choices to induct Styles.

“Personally, I fully believe it should be us,” Gallows said.

Despite that personal belief, Gallows acknowledged that WWE may ultimately choose someone else with a different connection to Styles’ career. One name he pointed to was The Undertaker, who shared a unique moment with Styles in what became the legendary wrestler’s final match.

Styles faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in the cinematic “Boneyard Match,” a bout that served as the closing chapter of Undertaker’s in-ring career. Gallows noted that both he and Anderson were involved in that match as part of Styles’ storyline at the time.

Because of that history, Gallows admitted he would understand if WWE selected The Undertaker instead.

Anderson also reflected on the group’s relationship with Styles while discussing their brief return to WWE television for Styles’ final appearance before his Hall of Fame announcement. According to Anderson, it was meaningful to reconnect with both Styles and WWE leadership during that moment.

“It was good to see Triple H, it was good to hug AJ Styles,” Anderson said.

While speaking about the possibility of being chosen to induct Styles, Anderson joked that he and Gallows might negotiate if WWE were to call them for the role. He also suggested a few other names who could be fitting choices for the honor.

According to Anderson, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Samoa Joe would all be strong candidates due to their long history with Styles throughout different stages of his career.

Styles will join several other notable names in the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class, including Stephanie McMahon and legendary tag team Demolition members Ax and Smash. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 17 following that night’s episode of “WWE SmackDown.”

Styles’ career has spanned multiple major promotions across the globe, which makes the question of who should induct him an interesting one. Few modern wrestlers have built a legacy across companies like NJPW, TNA, and WWE the way Styles has, meaning several different figures could credibly represent key chapters of his career during the ceremony.

Who do you think should induct AJ Styles into the WWE Hall of Fame?