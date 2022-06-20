Tag Team Champions The Briscoes put their titles on the line against The Good Brothers at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN which aired on pay-per-view.
Gallows and Anderson reminded the Briscoes in a backstage segment that they never beat them in this promotion so The Briscoes accepted their challenge to a match.
The match saw The Good Brothers win the titles. However, after the match, America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris) came out to the ring. They shared some beer.
LOOK WHO IS BACK!#AmericasMostWanted #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/jY244WK9Qt
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2022
#AndNew The Ba-Ba-Ba-Boys!#GoodBrothers #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/MdKskYKG22
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2022
Rough Scoop Slam on the ramp!@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ix93P908n1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
They are firing on all cylinders.@MachineGunKA rocking the newly won @njpwglobal NEVER OPENWEIGHT championship.#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/2UTCUHK8ti
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2022
20 years later, we're still here.
"To the haters and the doubters.
SORRY ABOUT YOUR DAMN LUCK!"@JamesStormBrand @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @jaybriscoe84 #Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Roms0RGFhg
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 20, 2022
America's Most Wanted in the house!!#Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/PwoAwCwZXZ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 20, 2022