Tag Team Champions The Briscoes put their titles on the line against The Good Brothers at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN which aired on pay-per-view.

Gallows and Anderson reminded the Briscoes in a backstage segment that they never beat them in this promotion so The Briscoes accepted their challenge to a match.

The match saw The Good Brothers win the titles. However, after the match, America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris) came out to the ring. They shared some beer.