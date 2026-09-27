Gota Ihashi is leaving DDT at the end of September after a 17-year run with the promotion, but he wants to clear up one thing before the farewell gets too solemn: he is not retiring. DDT announced Thursday that Ihashi’s contract will end this month and that he will address fans at Sunday’s sold-out Shinjuku FACE show.

Ihashi said in a statement issued by DDT that he asked to leave while considering his future, and the company accepted his decision. He thanked the wrestlers, staff and fans he met during his time there, then pushed back on the retirement implication of a departure announcement.

DDT has adjusted Sunday’s card to recognize Ihashi and Soma Takao in what it is billing as their final match as affiliated wrestlers. Takao will team with Kazuki Hirata and Akito against Sanshiro Takagi, Ken Ohka and Naomi Yoshimura, with Ihashi listed at ringside rather than as a participant.

Ihashi debuted in 2009, according to his official DDT profile, and held the KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Championship during his time with the promotion. His next wrestling destination was not announced, so Sunday’s Shinjuku FACE farewell show is a goodbye to his DDT contract, not to wrestling.

Source: DDT’s departure announcement, updated September 27 card and Gota Ihashi’s DDT profile.