WrestleMania could be coming to “The City of Brotherly Love” in 2026.

The Governor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, took part in a Twitter (X) Q&A on Friday and mentioned it as a possibility.

“Love it when my team hands me a cup — especially a Phillies mug — filled with questions from folks from all across our Commonwealth,” he wrote. “Keep the questions coming either in the comments, by text, or even by physical mail, and I’ll keep answering them.”

One of the questions was about what special events are coming to the market in 2026, and he replied by naming WrestleMania.

PWInsider.com is reporting that many behind-the-scenes in WWE were surprised upon learning of Governor Shapiro’s comments, as WrestleMania in Philadelphia in 2026 is reportedly something that has yet to be discussed internally.

A well-placed source insists that the location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026 is not yet locked in.

Some within WWE were curious if Shapiro meant to mention WWE in general, as opposed to WrestleMania, when teasing the company coming to Philly in 2026.

UPDATE: Governor Josh Shapiro has since removed the post from his X account where he stated WrestleMania will be coming to Philadelphia, PA. in 2026.