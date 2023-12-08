This morning, WWE announced a musical guest in the way of The War And Treaty for tonight’s Tribute To The Troops-themed episode of SmackDown. WWE issued the following:

THE WAR AND TREATY TO PERFORM AT TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS

The Two-Time 2024 Grammy-Nominated Duo Will Perform God Bless America Tonight at the Special Edition of SmackDown

STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that The War And Treaty will perform God Bless America at the 21st annual Tribute to the Troops, which airs Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The event will take place in Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

GRAMMY nominated duo The War And Treaty are husband-and-wife pair Michael and Tanya Trotter. Michael served in the US Army from 2003 to 2007, where he was stationed in Iraq from 2004 to 2007 and won “Military Idol” during his term.

Since its inception in 2003, WWE’s Tribute to the Troops has honored our U.S. service members, veterans and their families for their continued sacrifice and commitment to our country and is widely considered one of television’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year.

WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and has partnered with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA. WWE currently supports the USO and tells stories of heroism and valor of our nation’s bravest through the company’s partnership with National Medal of Honor Museum to make an impact in the community.

The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. Recently earning their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song, plus nominations and recognition from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning their second straight AMA Duo/Group of the Year honor. The War And Treaty has captivated audiences across the globe and next year, the celebrated pair hits the road with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, and more.

To learn more about The War and Treaty, follow them on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.