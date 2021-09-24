During the week Mas Luchas released a story stating that WWE star and former 24/7 champion Gran Metalik had asked the company for his release due to a “lack of opportunities” and general unhappiness with his spot.

Today PW Insider has confirmed Mas Luchas’ report, and has even added a few additional details, including naming another star who has also expressed his unhappiness in WWE.

According to Insider, Metalik and his fellow Lucha House Party partner Lince Dorado have been seen at multiple television tapings waiting to speak with management over the way they have been used on WWE programming. It is noted that both men were quite unhappy, but it is not mentioned whether Dorado asked for his release from WWE as well.

Metalik joined WWE back in 2016 and was a finalist in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, losing in the last round to TJ Perkins (TJP). He has tagged with Dorado and former cruiserweight champion Kalisto as a member of the Lucha House Party trios faction.

Former WWE superstar and current AEW talent Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) has openly endorsed Metalik as an exceptional talent, and pushed to work with the 33-year old luchadore several times while they were both in WWE, a request that never came to fruition.

