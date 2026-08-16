Grand Slam 2 returned to Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday, August 15, before a large and energetic crowd that filled the event seating area.

Elijah Eros submitted Jake Omen to become the new Grand Slam Champion, while hometown favorite Chris Owens defeated Jacob Brawn in a No Disqualification main event.

The outdoor event carried a polished, big-show presentation. Gates opened at 19:00, with Roger Pettet serving as ring announcer. Pettet also reminded spectators to remain hydrated throughout the warm evening.

Grand Slam 2 followed the approximately 600-fan debut held at the stadium in 2024. Wrestling Headlines previously reported on the event’s creation, return and complete advance lineup.

The show also proceeded after organizers had spent the previous day monitoring the possibility of rain and a potential delay.

Grand Slam 2 Results

NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Hardway Defeated The Trifecta

The Hardway, consisting of Jack Vaughn and Dalton McKenzie, entered to Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” before defending the NWA United States Tag Team Championship against The Trifecta’s Ashton Adonis and Brandon Barretta.

The Trifecta attacked before the bell, but the champions answered with simultaneous punches in the corners. The Hardway later teased tandem suicide dives, only to stop at the ropes and carefully step through them, drawing an amused response from the crowd.

Adonis and Barretta eventually isolated the champions and used frequent double-team tactics to control the match. A late hot tag allowed The Hardway to clear the ring, and the champions survived another offensive surge before connecting with their tandem finishing sequence.

Winners and still NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Hardway

Jeremy Hadley Antagonized Kokomo

Special guest host Jeremy Hadley received an immediate hostile reaction after insulting Kokomo and several fans around ringside.

Hadley was confronted by Brody Bodkins, who challenged him to settle the issue in a match. Hadley declined, claiming he was not dressed to wrestle and had suffered a pulled hamstring. He instead introduced Cody Lee as Bodkins’ opponent.

Brody Bodkins Defeated Cody Lee

Bodkins used his considerable size and strength advantage to throw Lee around the ring. Lee briefly gained control through a cheap shot and connected with a flipping cannonball in the corner, but his offense was unable to keep Bodkins down.

Bodkins recovered and put Lee away with a sitout powerbomb. Hadley helped Lee toward the back following the match, while Pettet assured the audience and event sponsors that Hadley did not represent Grand Slam.

Winner: Brody Bodkins

Grand Slam Championship: Elijah Eros Defeated Jake Omen

Jake Omen entered for his first defense of the Grand Slam Championship against former student Elijah Eros. Omen became the inaugural champion by defeating Bob Backus at the first Grand Slam in 2024.

Omen’s Indianapolis introduction drew boos, while the Kokomo crowd welcomed Eros with chants of “new champ.” Those chants changed to repeated calls of “Eros” once the bell rang.

The opening exchanges featured extended chain wrestling and a lengthy sequence of counters that showcased Eros’ athleticism. Eros eventually ended the sequence with a flying heel kick, but Omen countered an attempted German suplex and sent his challenger outside the ring.

Omen controlled much of the middle portion of the match, with the crowd applauding each time Eros escaped a pin or submission. Eros eventually rallied and countered Omen’s corner punches by driving the champion into the mat with a powerbomb.

Eros later climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Omen avoided his attempted splash. The champion then turned a headscissors attempt into a backbreaker and followed with several additional attacks and pin attempts, but Eros continued to kick out.

Omen appeared ready to attempt his finishing move when Eros suddenly collapsed in the center of the ring. When Omen approached him, Eros revealed that he had been playing possum. He brought Omen down and applied a Texas Cloverleaf.

Omen struggled to escape but ultimately submitted, giving Kokomo a new hometown champion as the stadium erupted around Eros.

Winner and new Grand Slam Champion: Elijah Eros

The Live Card Changed After Intermission

Hadley returned after intermission with another anti-Kokomo promo. He also announced that the scheduled main event between Chris Owens and Jacob Brawn would now be contested under No Disqualification rules.

The advance lineup had advertised a three-way match involving “War Ready” Maleko, Erik Surge and Anthony Toatele. The live card instead featured Maleko against Carl Randers and Surge against Toatele in separate singles matches.

Carl Randers Defeated “War Ready” Maleko

Maleko controlled most of the match with his size and power, repeatedly throwing Randers across the ring and refusing to be taken off his feet.

Backed by the hometown crowd, Randers eventually brought Maleko down with a 619. Randers followed with a frog splash from the top turnbuckle to secure the pinfall victory.

Winner: Carl Randers

Anthony Toatele Defeated Erik Surge

Surge demanded that Pettet reintroduce him as representing California before insulting Indiana and the Kokomo audience. Toatele responded by taking Surge down and controlling the opening exchanges.

Surge repeatedly argued with the crowd and referee while trying to slow Toatele’s momentum. Toatele later began a comeback and connected with a superkick and spear, but Surge escaped the ensuing pin at the final moment.

Surge attempted another power move, but Toatele countered with a kick to the face. Toatele followed with a superkick to the back of Surge’s head and a Codebreaker to earn the victory.

Winner: Anthony Toatele

Leela Feist Defeated Shawna Reed

Leela Feist finally competed at Grand Slam after a collarbone injury prevented her from appearing at the inaugural event. Feist previously told Wrestling Headlines that the injury had strengthened her determination to return.

Feist received a positive reaction for her entrance, which included an extended dance sequence. Reed took control after striking Feist during the opening lockup, but Feist fought back and connected with a flying hurricanrana.

Reed stopped the comeback with a cutter. Hadley climbed onto the apron and began celebrating as if the match had ended, distracting the referee and frustrating Reed.

The distraction backfired when Feist sent Reed into the official, who collided with Hadley and knocked him from the apron. Feist then caught Reed with a surprise roll-up for the three-count.

Winner: Leela Feist

No Disqualification Match: Chris Owens Defeated Jacob Brawn

Jacob Brawn entered to “Seven Nation Army,” with the crowd clapping along to the music. The atmosphere changed when Chris Owens appeared and received a standing ovation from his hometown audience.

A loud “Let’s go Chris” chant began before the bell. Brawn attempted to take an early advantage through cheap tactics, but Owens quickly turned the match around and sent him outside following a spinning slam.

The fight moved around ringside and eventually crossed the barricade into the audience. Brawn grabbed two cans of beer from a nearby concession area and smashed them across Owens’ face, producing an explosion of liquid and loud boos from the crowd.

Owens answered by striking Brawn with a chair and scoop-slamming him onto it. Hadley attempted to interfere but was taken out, and Owens later slammed Brawn onto the special guest host.

Once the action returned to the ring, Brawn caught Owens with a White Noise-style slam. The two men later traded forearms before Owens connected with a German suplex and superkick.

Hadley entered the ring again and delivered a curb stomp to Owens, prompting the crowd to chant “Jeremy sucks.” Brawn took advantage and declared that Kokomo was now his town.

Brawn charged Owens in the corner, but Owens caught him across his shoulders. Owens delivered his TKO-style finishing maneuver in the center of the ring and scored the pinfall as the hometown crowd erupted.

Winner: Chris Owens

Hadley returned to the ring while Owens celebrated, but Owens caught the host with another TKO. As fans began leaving the stadium, Shawna Reed appeared to help Hadley back to his feet before dropping him with a cutter.

Pettet thanked the large Kokomo crowd as Grand Slam 2 concluded with Eros holding the championship and Owens celebrating a hometown main-event victory.

Grand Slam 2 Quick Results