Grand Slam may not be finished with Kokomo.

Less than days after Grand Slam 2 returned professional wrestling to Kokomo Municipal Stadium, event organizer and wrestler Chris Owens has publicly begun promoting the possibility of Grand Slam 3.

Owens raised the idea in a Facebook post, signaling that discussions surrounding another Grand Slam event may already be beginning following the August 15 show.

Special guest host Jeremy Hadley subsequently responded with a video of his own, continuing his involvement with Grand Slam after becoming one of the most prominent personalities throughout the second event.

No official date, card, venue announcement or formal confirmation for Grand Slam 3 has been released. Owens’ post should currently be treated as a public tease of the possibility rather than an official event announcement.

GRAND SLAM 2 BROUGHT WRESTLING BACK TO KOKOMO

Grand Slam 2 took place August 15 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and marked the return of the outdoor wrestling event following the inaugural Grand Slam in 2024.

The show ended with two major hometown moments. Elijah Eros submitted Jake Omen to become the new Grand Slam Champion, while Owens defeated Jacob Brawn in a No Disqualification main event.

Hadley served as Grand Slam 2’s special guest host and quickly became one of the night’s primary antagonists.

He repeatedly targeted the Kokomo audience throughout the show, became involved in multiple matches and ultimately interfered during the main event between Owens and Brawn.

Owens eventually caught Hadley with his TKO-style finishing maneuver after defeating Brawn.

Hadley’s night did not end there. Shawna Reed initially appeared to help him after the main event before dropping him with a cutter as spectators began leaving the stadium.

THE POSSIBILITY OF GRAND SLAM 3

The latest exchange between Owens and Hadley gives Grand Slam its first clear post-event movement toward a potential third installment.

Grand Slam began in 2024 as a Kokomo stadium wrestling event organized around Owens and longtime friends Nick Kranz and Nathan Martin. The concept returned two years later for Grand Slam 2 with a larger card that included the Grand Slam Championship, the NWA United States Tag Team Championship and wrestlers from throughout the regional independent scene.

Owens’ latest post suggests the event’s story may continue.

Hadley’s decision to respond also gives Grand Slam 3 an immediate connection to one of Grand Slam 2’s most visible ongoing personalities, although no match, role or appearance for Hadley has been announced.

For now, Grand Slam 3 remains a possibility rather than a confirmed event.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will continue following developments surrounding Grand Slam and will provide additional information if Owens and the organizers officially confirm another event in Kokomo.