Audio from the 911 call made following the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has now surfaced.

According to audio obtained by Inside Edition, emergency dispatchers responded to a call reporting a “cardiac arrest” at Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida.

During the recording, the dispatcher can be heard sending paramedics to the residence after receiving the emergency call.

Medical personnel later arrived at the home and transported the WWE Hall of Famer on a stretcher before loading him into an ambulance.

Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71.