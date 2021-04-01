Dax Harwood had to get stitches after last night’s AEW Dynamite brawl between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

Dynamite saw The Inner Circle ambush The Pinnacle and beat them all around Daily’s Place. Santana and Ortiz took out FTR and ended up covered in blood from the wound to Harwood’s head.

As seen below, AEW released videos of Harwood getting stitched up. You can see more related shots below, including graphic photos from Dax:

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle…However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting…not even MJF.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AUiGoR4X9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Post match exclusive @DaxFTR getting stitched up after #ThePinnacle’s brawl with the returning #InnerCircle **audio removed as it would one long beep, as Dax was and is not happy** pic.twitter.com/27owNouOXn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

“There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue.” pic.twitter.com/20Hm18uu2e — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 1, 2021

