Grayson Waller says there should be no surprise that he is now sitting atop WWE NXT.

Waller returned to the brand several weeks ago, immediately putting the rest of the men’s division on notice with a scathing promo. He then set his sights on something he was unable to accomplish during his original NXT run — becoming NXT Champion.

That goal was accomplished at Sunday’s NXT Heatwave, where Waller defeated Tony D’Angelo, Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana in a fatal four-way match to capture the NXT Championship.

In a video posted to NXT’s social media channels following his victory, Waller made it clear that he did not return to the brand simply to become another member of the roster.

“I’m not surprised, are you?” Waller said. “I didn’t come back here to be another number.”

Waller also pushed back against the idea that moving from WWE’s main roster back to NXT should be viewed as a demotion.

“I didn’t get demoted,” he continued. “I took the risk, I came back. You’re welcome.”

Waller’s victory at Heatwave marks his first reign as NXT Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.