Grayson Waller admits he was concerned about his future with WWE before making the move back to NXT earlier this year.

The Australian star found himself in an uncertain position following the departure of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, collectively known as The New Day, in early May. Waller had been aligned with the duo on WWE television, although the group had struggled to maintain a consistent presence on programming.

Waller was subsequently defeated by Oba Femi on the April 21 episode of WWE Raw, disappearing from television for several months before resurfacing in NXT at the end of July.

Upon his return, Waller immediately made his presence felt by calling out the NXT roster and expressing his frustrations with his position in the company. The move ultimately paid off, as Waller went on to capture the NXT Championship.

During a recent appearance on *Insight with Chris Van Vliet*, Waller was asked whether he believed he had been in danger of being released by WWE before his return to NXT.

“100%. I could feel it, especially when the New Day left. I could feel it because when the New Day left, Oba destroyed me. He’s a very big man, very strong, and just beaten Lesnar. So I think he was very confident going into that match. Maybe I wasn’t prepared enough for Oba Femi, but then when I didn’t do anything for like another month, was not a great position to be in.”

Waller acknowledged that despite believing he had plenty to offer WWE, he understood the reality of his situation and knew he needed to take action rather than wait for another opportunity.

“I’m smart enough to know; I’m not going to pretend. I’m real enough to know. I know I have a lot of value to the company, but in that position, there’s other people who could also add that value. So I had to do something because I’m not going to sit back and let my dream disappear. If I didn’t do something about it, that would upset me if I didn’t do something,” Waller said.

Also during the interview, Grayson Waller opened up about his frustrations with WWE ‘fumbling the ball’ with him and his risky move back to NXT.