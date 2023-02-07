A one-week storyline suspension has been announced for WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller.

As noted, Waller interrupted WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call on Saturday night, right after Waller was defeated by NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the Steel Cage main event. You can see the video below.

In an update, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Waller due to the interruption, and he will be out for one week.

Waller has posted several tweets on Michaels, calling him out for the Vengeance Day stipulation that only allowed a win by pinfall or submission.

“Anyone else find it interesting that @ShawnMichaels introduced a stipulation, mere hours before the match, that gave Bron a massive advantage on Saturday? Guess it pays to be mates with HBK [face with hand over mouth emoji] #WWENXT,” Waller wrote.

Waller also responded to a USA Network tweet that said Waller doesn’t want to get on HBK’s bad side, writing, “Maybe that HBK, but not the corporate Shawn we have now”

Waller then responded to the storyline suspension announcement, writing, “Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier”

Waller then posted photos of Michaels with Carmelo Hayes, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxaanne Perez. He captioned the tweet with, “I’m really sorry Shawn! Let me back! I promise I’ll take a nice photo with you like the other fans in the locker room #WWENXT #ImSorry”

Michaels has not responded to Waller as of this writing. You can see the related posts below:

