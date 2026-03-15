Grayson Waller says WrestleMania 42 taking place in Las Vegas brings both opportunity and challenges for WWE talent preparing for the company’s biggest event of the year.

WrestleMania will return to Allegiant Stadium for the second consecutive year, a decision that surprised many when it was announced last May. WWE had previously been expected to host the event in New Orleans before shifting plans back to Las Vegas. The move was largely influenced by the strong financial performance of WrestleMania 41, which generated record revenue and drew massive crowds to the stadium.

While the city offers a major stage for WWE’s flagship show, Waller noted that Las Vegas can also present distractions for performers trying to stay focused on competition.

Speaking during an interview with “NinaDrama,” the WWE star described the location as a mix of positives and negatives for wrestlers heading into the event.

“It’s good and bad.”

Waller explained that the atmosphere in Las Vegas requires wrestlers to remain disciplined despite the constant entertainment surrounding them.

“We have to focus, you know, we’re getting in the ring. Vegas is very fun too. There’s a lot of distractions.”

He pointed out that the city’s reputation as “Sin City” is well deserved.

“‘Sin City’ is pretty legit.”

Waller even joked that he sometimes wishes WrestleMania would take place in a quieter location where distractions would be limited.

“Sometimes I wish it were somewhere, like, you know, Indiana or somewhere a little quieter.”

Despite that, Waller acknowledged that Las Vegas remains one of the biggest destinations for major sporting events.

“But Vegas is where the biggest fights are, and that’s what WrestleMania is.”

WWE officials are reportedly optimistic that the company can replicate last year’s success at Allegiant Stadium, though ticket sales have not yet matched the early pace of the previous event.

As of now, Waller has not been officially announced for a match at WrestleMania 42.