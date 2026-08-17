Grayson Waller had some words for CM Punk over the weekend.

Punk competed at the WWE NXT live event in Petersburg, Virginia on Saturday, August 15, teaming with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for a victory over The Vanity Project in the main event.

WWE later released a video showing Waller confronting the Undisputed WWE Champion following the match.

“Grayson Waller WENT OFF on CM Punk over the weekend,” WWE wrote as the caption to the post on their official X account, which has since been deleted. “Tuesday can’t come soon enough!”

Waller will be back on NXT this Tuesday night, where he also plans to address the arrival of Zilla Fatu.

Fatu recently signed with WWE, and Waller has made it clear that he has something to say about the newest member of the company’s roster.

Waller is expected to address Fatu during the August 18 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

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