Grayson Waller made a surprise return to WWE NXT and wasted little time stirring the pot.

Waller opened the July 28 edition of NXT on The CW by interrupting the show and declaring that it was time to “shake things up.” After listing some of his accomplishments since leaving NXT, the former WWE Tag Team Champion admitted that things had gone off track, saying the last two years of his career had been “an absolute embarrassment.”

Waller blamed much of that on his former tag team partner, Austin Theory, claiming he spent his time making “240 pounds of idiot” relevant while adding that Theory remains “allergic to the microphone.” He also mocked his brief alliance with The New Day, saying he looked like he was dressed for a funeral, but the only thing dying was his own career.

With that behind him, Waller made it clear he has his sights set on the NXT Championship. He took aim at recent NXT arrival Cruz Montana (formerly Mike Santana), claiming the NXT audience would have a “shiny new toy” in six weeks before comparing Montana’s run as TNA World Champion to “being the best basketball player at the local YMCA.”

A ringside producer then interrupted Waller to inform him that Shawn Michaels wanted him to wrap things up. Waller fired back by saying Michaels could come out himself if he wanted the promo to end.

Waller wasn’t finished, however, as he turned his attention to NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, vowing to send him home to his “ugly” newborn baby. He then blasted the entire NXT men’s division, calling them lazy and claiming only about 10 percent of the roster is ready for a main roster call-up—and that the entire 10 percent comes from the women’s division. According to Waller, the NXT women’s roster is “running laps” around the men.

Before Waller could continue, his microphone was cut off. He attempted to continue his rant directly into a nearby camera, but the broadcast instead faded to a commercial break, ending his outspoken return.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"I'm going to send you home to that ugly newborn baby of yours." 🤯@GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/zzIvrMmdx8 — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026

'That Marty Jannetty is still allergic to the microphone." Shots fired by @GraysonWWE 😲 pic.twitter.com/pxagLt31Hi — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026