Grayson Waller made headlines for his appearance on an Australian talk show alongside LA Knight.

During their interview on the Sunrise news show, things didn’t go as planned when one of the presenters asked Knight to perform his signature move on someone who was leaving that week. Knight declined the request, passing the opportunity to Waller instead. In a playful manner, a person raised his fists. However, Waller was not pleased when John Cena’s music suddenly played in the studio.

Waller made it clear that he wouldn’t deliver a fake punch, but he warned that the police might have to be called to the studio when he punched him for real.