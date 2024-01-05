Grayson Waller made an appearance on The Collection with Brad Gillmore to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE star praised Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative.

“I know personally me and Shawn in the past haven’t necessarily got along, but it is what it is I can still show him the respect, and I see the investment that he has in the talent there. When you’re someone that he sees something in, he’s going to go in and he’s going to do whatever it takes to help you out. The right people down there are going to use him appropriately, and get them to the main roster and get them to big things on the main roster.” “He’s straight to the point, he’s blunt, there’s no babying down there for when you’re with Shawn,” Waller said. “He’s going to tell you exactly what he thinks and that’s the guy to listen to. He’s literally done it all, so if you’re not going to Shawn for advice and you’re not taking in any lessons from him, you’re not going to go anywhere.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)