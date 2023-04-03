Grayson Waller really wants to work with Logan Paul at a future WrestleMania.

The breakout NXT star spoke about Paul during a chat with PW Mania at the WrestleMania 39 press junket. During his chat the Aussie explained what he likes about Paul and how he wouldn’t mind if its a singles match or if they tag together.

When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage.

Waller later gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon “retiring” and whether that was felt in NXT. It should be noted that this interview took place before the Endeavor deal happened.

Not particularly. Obviously, when 2.0 started, that was something that Vince had his hands on a little bit more, but that wasn’t something we dealt with in the Performance Center or dealt with week to week. Shawn Michaels is our boss, unfortunately, for me. Shawn is the guy that’s running the show, so all those things happening in the corporate structure does not affect us. We just put our heads down, we put on the best show that exists on a Tuesday.

Waller was defeated by Johnny Gargano at this past Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event. Full results to that show can be found here.