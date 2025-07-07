Grayson Waller recently took to TikTok to poke fun at his WWE partner, Austin Theory, in a humorous video that mocked the inspirational videos Theory is known for posting on social media. Waller, who is known for his brash attitude and sharp wit, cleverly imitated Theory’s motivational content, which often focuses on self-improvement and perseverance. By mimicking the style of these videos, Waller not only mocked the tone but also highlighted the contrast between his own brash personality and Theory’s more earnest, serious demeanor. The playful jab was a lighthearted moment that added another layer to the ongoing rivalry between the two.

While Waller’s antics on social media are entertaining, there is an undeniable storyline in the works between him and Austin Theory that many fans have been eagerly anticipating. For over a year now, rumors have been swirling that Theory would eventually turn babyface and align himself as a fan favorite in his ongoing feud with Waller. The angle has been teased for a while, with WWE carefully building the tension between the two men. However, despite these prolonged rumors and speculations, WWE has yet to pull the trigger on Austin’s babyface turn.

What adds fuel to the fire is the fact that Austin Theory has been receiving babyface reactions from live audiences at WWE events. Fans have consistently cheered for him, even though WWE continues to portray him as a heel, largely because of his cocky, arrogant character. The reactions suggest that there is a genuine connection with the fans, indicating that the potential for a babyface turn is ripe.

Despite the overwhelming fan support, WWE has yet to fully embrace the idea, keeping Theory in his current heel role. Whether it’s a matter of timing or storytelling, it remains to be seen how long WWE will wait before officially turning Austin Theory into a babyface and moving him into a direct confrontation with Grayson Waller. When that moment finally comes, it’s sure to be a significant turning point in both men’s careers.

I’ve been seeing a lot of motivational speakers on social media lately. You know: those people who come online and say, “You can do anything if you try. If you work hard you can achieve your dreams!” *laughs* And what I’ve worked out is that these people think they’re doing the right thing; they think they’re good guys. But there’s, also, a direct correlation between these good guys and liars, because that’s what they are at the end of the day. You know, they’re just trying to make themselves feel better; they’re just trying to make themselves feel like good people. And how do they do that? They attack the lowest common denominator: People like you. Losers. *laughs* So, I’mma be real with you, unlike them, you know? They tell you you’re gonna achieve your dreams, and maybe you haven’t. Maybe its because you’re ugly. Maybe you’re out of shape. Maybe you don’t have any motivation, maybe you don’t have any discipline. Maybe you’re just born a loser. Grayson Waller wants to tell you that’s okay — Cause not everyone can be great like me. Like, my advice to you would be… just quit now. Why waste time, why waste energy, chasing a dream you’re never going to achieve… or you could quit today. Stay real.

Source: Grayson Waller on TikTok

Transcription: Wrestling Headlines