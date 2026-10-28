Grayson Waller has a message for John Cena ahead of his return to WWE NXT next week.

The reigning NXT Champion discussed Cena’s upcoming appearance during an interview on “Busted Open Radio,” where he recalled the reaction backstage when the announcement was made.

According to Waller, several younger members of the roster were noticeably excited about the opportunity to see Cena in person. While he understood their enthusiasm, Waller was quick to remind everyone that he has already shared the ring with the WWE legend on multiple occasions.

“So, I was backstage tonight when the graphic came up. You should have heard the kids. ‘Oh, John!’ It was tough. I felt like I was at a fan meet-and-greet or something. They were all excited, and it put a smile on my face, too.”

Waller continued by pointing to his previous encounters with Cena, claiming that his experience gives him a different perspective than many of the younger stars currently working in NXT.

“I’m the only one here who’s been in the ring with John Cena twice. I’ve been on the mic against John Cena, and I survived. And not everyone does.”

The Australian star then delivered a warning to Cena about how he expects the future WWE Hall of Famer to conduct himself when he arrives on Waller’s turf next Wednesday.

“But all I hope for John next Wednesday is that he wipes his feet, knocks on the door, and asks me permission to come into my house. And if he wants to get in my ring, he needs to ask permission, too.”

Waller also brought up the John Cena Classic, suggesting that Cena might benefit from learning how things operate in NXT these days rather than simply showing up to offer advice to the developmental roster.

“And I’m sure maybe he’s talking about this John Cena Classic, giving some NXT superstars an opportunity. Well, those opportunities I’ve taken. So maybe he needs to come and sit down under my learning tree, and I can tell him how things run in NXT now.”

Although Waller acknowledged that he was having some fun at the expense of his fellow NXT stars, he made it clear that there was a serious message behind his comments.

“I’m messing with you. I wish I was just messing with you. I’m just making fun of the kids. But they were very excited, and I understand because they’ve never seen John Cena in person. What a cool opportunity to come down to NXT. I’ve stood across from John Cena. I’m not the same as them.”

Waller explained that one of the biggest lessons he learned upon arriving in NXT was the importance of no longer approaching established WWE stars as a fan. Instead, he believes younger talent should carry themselves as equals if they expect to eventually reach the same level.

“I handed in my mark card the day I started at NXT, and for these kids, they need to do the same. They need to carry themselves as equals. We are all on this one WWE brand now. We represent WWE, and it’s cool to show respect to the legends and understand and learn from them and all that. But don’t be a fan.”

The NXT Champion finished by warning that he intends to personally address anyone he catches asking Cena for photographs or wearing his merchandise backstage next week.

“If any of them are going up and asking for photos or wearing his merch next week, I’m going to go and talk to them directly. You need to — if you want to be this, if you want to be a champion, if you want to main-event WrestleMania, when you get here, you have to treat these people as equals because that’s who they are. You are on their level, and I don’t think a lot of the kids look at it that way.”

Cena is scheduled to appear on both WWE Raw and NXT next week, with the latter airing on Wednesday instead of its usual Tuesday night time slot. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT Results coverage.