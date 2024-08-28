Grayson Waller loves to stir the pot.

On Wednesday morning, that’s exactly what the A-Town Down Under member did.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on social media today to react to the ongoing back-and-forth war of words between Randy Orton and MGK.

For those who missed it, Orton and MGK have been insulting each other on podcasts and social media throughout the week.

“I was backstage at SummerSlam and saw the whole thing,” Waller said of MGK reportedly telling Orton to talk trash to his face, referencing “The Viper” calling him a mark earlier this year on Instagram. “MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock and then gave him a Noogie.”

The sarcastic Waller concluded, “It was wild (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2).”